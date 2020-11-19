  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan wrapping up: I hope TV industry make more shows like these

As the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, also starring Varun Badola, is wrapping up, Shweta shared with Pinkvilla that she really enjoyed playing Guneet and is definitely sad that the story is ending.
Shweta Tiwari is undoubtedly one of the most sought after and loved celebrities. Ever since her stint as Prerna in 2001 Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta has ruled the small screen and now, with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, the actress received immense love for playing Guneet. As the show, also starring  Varun Badola, is wrapping up, Shweta shared with Pinkvilla that she really enjoyed playing Guneet and is definitely sad that the story is ending. 

"Mere Dad ki Dulhan is one of the best shows I have done. I enjoyed it so much being Guneet and would love each and every scene and dialogue of hers. It was so much fun shooting with the unit, the actors, and the producers. They give you a freehand to introduce nuances you think will enhance your character. So it was fun. It is sad that the show has to get over because the story was only that much," Shweta said and added, "But Everything that starts has to end, but I hope that TV industry makes more shows like these. I feel the society right now need such open minded shows which are light in nature."

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan focused on the idea of finding love at any age where a daughter turns cupid for her dad and her neighbour. The show received lots of appreciation and both Varun and Shweta made for a lovely pair onscreen.

