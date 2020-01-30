EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari REVEALS if she would be okay with daughter Palak Tiwari being on a dating app

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opening up on love, Shweta Tiwari said that she feels love is love, irrespective of the gender or anything. She also revealed if she would be okay if her daughter Palak Tiwari is on a dating app, which is quite in vogue.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan fame Shweta Tiwari is not the one to mince her words. When it comes to talking about love and relationships, the actress made sure to share quite a deal of her opinions and we absolutely loved it. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opening up on love, Shweta said that she feels love is love, irrespective of the gender or anything. She also revealed if she would be okay if her daughter Palak Tiwari is on a dating app, which is quite in vogue.

"Love does not require an age limit. I feel love is love. I think it happens with everyone and every kind of species. I love my dog, my kids, my mother, my family, so many people, love is not gender specific or age specific. It doesn't matter what age you are in. In fact, i feel every age needs cuddling, every character needs cuddling. Everybody needs affection. Age does not define love and love doesn't define age. Love happens at any age, any time, with any gender," Shweta said.

About dating apps, Shweta added, "To be honest, if you ask me, I don't know about online dating apps. I know a few friends who met on matrimonial sites and are happy. But I feel it is very risky and I feel very scared when I think of Amber and Guneet (in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan) what they are doing right now. They are anonymous. It is destiny that they met but what if there are criminals out there, who is not genuine. You cannot just get swept away in emotions because someone said good things to you and writing good lines about your beauty. I don't say you wont find good people there but one should be careful."

Lastly, how would she react if Daughter Palak Tiwari is on a dating app? Shweta replied, "I would suggest my daughter if she ever wants to go on online date, I feel don't do it. But if they want to go, she has to be very cautious and careful."

