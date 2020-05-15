EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari reveals she stalked Palak Tiwari on Snapchat: She wasn't even inconspicuous about it

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shweta Tiwari revealed that she stalked daughter Palak Tiwari on social media. Here's what happened between the mother-daughter duo.

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari graced our episode of Dear Mom recently. The two were all hearts and got candid about their personal battles among other things. While talking to Pinkvilla exclusively Palak revealed that her mom Shweta once stalked her on Snapchat and was very naive to make an account of Reyansh's name. Shweta, on the other hand, said that the one thing she dislikes about Palak is that she doesn't spend time with her.

"She doesn't want to spend time with me. Even when the lockdown started, she would chat with her friends all the time on Facetime or Snapchat. The 15th day, they got bored and then she has been spending time with me. I am so happy with lockdown," Shweta exclaimed firstly. Palak then shared a hilarious incident where Shweta apparently stalked her on Snapchat when she was around 15-years-old. "When I was 15, she was contemplating giving me snapchat or not. I don't know what she had heard about it. So, this woman [Shweta] made a fake account on Snapchat and she added me."

She continued, "And, if you think she is making a fake account, so she will be inconspicuous about it. She made the account with my 1-year-old brother's name, Reyansh Kohli." Shweta laughed off, "I don't remember passwords so, I made something simple."

Palak then revealed how they usually have a disagreement. "Because she is an actor and I am an aspiring actor, we constantly have this thing. So everything she will say to me will be very dramatic because she comes from TV. Then I will respond. Then both of us will realise we are being dramatic," she said.

