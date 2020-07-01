EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola to resume Mere Dad Ki Dulhan shoot from July 2

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola, who had won hearts with their performance in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, are set to resume the shooting for new episodes now.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 6 lakh people in India along with claiming over 17 thousand lives, had halted the normal life to a great extent. In fact, the pandemic had taken a massive toll on the entertainment world as the showbiz industry witnessed a complete shutdown for almost three months. And now, the industry is coming back on track and several shows have resumed shooting after getting approval from Maharashtra government to shoot in the non containment zones.

And now as per our sources, the makers of Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan are also set to resume the shooting of the show. The show, which features Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola, will begin shooting for the new episodes from July 2 this year. Sources also revealed that the makers are following all the safety guidelines including ensuring the complete sanitization of the sets.

To recall, the family drama which started with a bang in November 2019, was pulled down abruptly during the lockdown as the shootings were stalled in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. While the fans were heartbroken with the shows abrupt end, this news will certainly be a sigh of relief for the audience.

Earlier, the teams of shows like Naagin-Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke etc have also resumed shooting for their respective new episodes. In fact, the makers have been taking stringent measures to ensure the safety of the cast and crew during this crisis situation.

ALSO READ Nia Sharma resumes shoot for finale episodes of Naagin 4 | PINKVILLA

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×