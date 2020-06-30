  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Nigam gives us a tour of the 'new normal' on the sets of Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Siddharth Nigam exclusively shared a sneak peek from the sets of Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga where he gave us an overview of the 'new normal'. WATCH.
Siddharth Nigam along with Avneet Kaur has resumed shooting for Sab TV's how Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The shootings for the television shows have resumed after a break of 3 months in the view of lockdown. This is perhaps the first time that shootings were stalled for such a long stretch. However, after a 16-page guideline was issued by the Maharashtra Government, producers were allowed to resume shoot with proper approvals. 

Siddharth today shared a sneak peek from the sets where he gave us an overview of the 'new normal'. Starting with describing his day on set, Siddharth revealed that social distancing is duly maintained, sanitisers are available at every nook and corner, and PPE Kits are being worn by his makeup person. He also revealed how their temperatures are checked everyday and rooms are sanitised every second hour. Siddharth revealed that at first it did feel a little awkward but it is all to ensure safety which is their utmost priority as well. 

Meanwhile, about his co-star Avneet, Sidharth in an interview recently had clarified that they are very good friends but are not dating. He said that he and Avneet are family friends and share a really good rapport. The two talk about work and personal life, and also indulge in a lot of masti together. The actor mention that he feels people (viewers) like to see them together in one frame. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

