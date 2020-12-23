EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Nigam has gala time while shooting in Goa; Enjoys parasailing, water sports in the city

Siddharth Nigam, who recently shot for a music video in Goa, spilled beans about his fun time during his stay.

With the COVID 19 outbreak in the country affecting the showbiz world for almost eight months, the entertainment industry is gradually coming to track. The shoots have begun along with necessary precautions on the sets. Amid this, Siddharth Nigam, who is known for his stint in Aladdin, is also elated to be back on sets and has recently shot for a song in Goa. The handsome actor can’t stop gushing about his Goa trip and admitted having a gala time shooing in the city.

Speaking about the same, Siddharth stated, “I really enjoyed shooting in Goa this time as the team was amazing and we all had a really good time while shooting. We danced alot. I remember the shoot got over around 1 am but we (dancer Prince Gupta and Anushka) kept dancing till 5 in the morning. We had booked an entire beach resort there and had a great time dining, dancing, chilling.” Interestingly, the Aladdin star was seen trying his hands on parasailing and other watersports and enjoyed every bit of his time in the city. “Well! I don't have any kind of addiction as such while visiting Goa. But parasailing, all kind of water sports and many more exciting things which I did which was quite fun,” he added.

To note, it was two day shoot and Siddharth and his team were spotted shooting at beaches and other location in Goa for the music video. Speaking about the music video, it will be a romantic suspense video and will also feature Anushka Sen opposite Siddharth.

Credits :Pinkvilla

