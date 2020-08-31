  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla approached to play lead in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2?

A reliable source informs Pinkvilla that Sidharth Shukla is maker's first choice to play the male lead for Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Read.
37422 reads Mumbai
Very recently, producer Rashmi Sharma confirmed that she will be back with Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 which will bring back the popular Gopi and Kokilaben duo to the small screen. The announcement came after a rap music video of Kokilaben by Yashraj Mukhate went viral. Well, it is already known that Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shot for a small teaser for the show already and is likely to be back as Gopi. Now, a reliable source informs us that Rashmi Sharma is keen to have Sidharth Shukla on board to play the main lead on the show. 

"Sidharth is the first choice to play the male lead on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The makers are currently in the process of enabling a discussion with him. The discussion is currently on a very primary level but if things work out, his fans would be in for a surprise," a source claimed. This new season is going to be set in today's time and will be treated modernly unlike the previous one which has become a meme fest. The producer is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the show boasts of a stellar cast. We reached out to his team for a comment but they remained unavailable. We also left a text to producer Rashmi Sharma but she chose not to respond.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 CONFIRMED by makers after video ft Gopi, Kokilaben and Rashi breaks the internet 

Previously, we had reported that the show is looking for a pre-Diwali launch. The previous season aired at an early slot but was one of the most followed shows. The show's re run garnered huge TRP numbers during lockdown, testimony to the popularity of the show. 

Meanwhile, Rupal Patel, who plays Kokila, is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

