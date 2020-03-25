EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla on Coronavirus India lockdown: The step is important; better version of Bigg Boss

We exclusively asked Sidharth Shukla on what are his plans at home in the 21 days quarantine period and how important it is to stay home and follow the rules. The lockdown has been announced after the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In the view of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a countrywide lockdown with a few exceptions to curb the spread of the virus. The lockdown will be practiced for the next 21 days till April 14 and anyone found breaching it will be met with serious punishment. About the same, we exclusively asked Sidharth Shukla on what are his plans at home and how important it is to stay home and follow the rules.

"I am also at home. I am spending great quality time with my family and watching together, just being together, chilling, having fun," Sidharth said. When asked if he is following Bigg Boss 13 since it is having a re-run on Television, Sidharth quipped, "I did watch my entry yesterday. I did not get an opportunity to watch while I was inside or even after coming out but now I can catch up and honestly, I am glued to it."

Sidharth also has an important message for all readers. He shared, "I am trying to tell them that I know you are getting bored and it is frustrating to be at home, but this is something we have to do for ourselves, our family and the society at large. The entire world is suffering because of coronavirus. The condition is bad in our country and one needs to understand that when the Government has come down to take such major steps, things might get pretty bad. Let's not break this chain of self-quarantine and not think of small things like 'oh I am bored so I must go out' because you never know who picks it up since it is an airborne disease. Let's help everyone and stay home. Give your family more time."

Lastly, he concluded, "It is a Bigg Boss house but the only thing I want to tell people is that you are lucky you get to be a part of Bigg Boss like this because you are around people where you are loved. Over there, it is with strangers. So make use of this better Bigg Boss version."

