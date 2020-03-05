EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla on criticism of Bigg Boss 13 being biased: It's a classic case of grapes being sour

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Shukla got candid about a number of things including the criticism his win unleashed. Read on.

Sidharth Shukla has been receiving colossal love and endearment ever since his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor was unanimously voted as the winner for the reality show which went on for four and a half months. Sidharth finally recently met up with Pinkvilla wherein he got candid about a number of things including the criticism his win unleashed. Many felt that the decision was fixed and that Asim Riaz deserved to take away the trophy.

When we asked Sidharth about the same, he said, "I don't think so and I don't see it. Seeing my journey, I don't think it could have been biased because if you go on track everyone's journey inside the house, I have had quite a journey and I have done it the way the best I could. I think it is great the way it is. And the thing with people is that we all have people supporting us and also the ones who aren't. So, obviously for those who isn't supporting you, they want different result and when it doesn't happen that way, they try to put it on something like that. That's exactly what would happen in the house too. It is nothing new. It is just a classic case of grapes are sour."

Shukla continued, "But, I don't think so because even in the house, when they had to chose a captain, they unanimously chose me. I just feel people saying this now doesn't make sense because people both inside and out felt that I was strong, that's why I have the trophy." Sidharth also spoke about his equation with the former housemates including Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and more.

