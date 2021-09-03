EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla demise: Shehnaaz is exhausted, his mother is numb reveals Jasleen Matharu

Television superstar Sidharth Shukla's sudden passing away has left a deep void in the hearts of millions that can never be filled. A lot of actors and friends of Sidharth from the entertainment industry paid a visit to the grief-stricken family last night. Actress Jasleen Matharu who has been a close friend of Sidharth and more of Shehnaaz Gill, talking to Pinkvilla, expressed her grief.

"I was there with Sidharth's family for almost two hours," said Jasleen. "Nobody in the family is able to say or express anything. His mother, I must say is a superwoman, a strong, very strong lady who has kept herself calm in this emotional turmoil as well. She is too numb to express anything right now. His sisters also are unable to express anything. There were some things that his mother told me and it made me cry even more. I can't really tell what all she told me, but all I can say is that it broke my heart," she said.

She is too numb to express anything right now. His sisters also are unable to express anything. There were some things that his mother told me and it made me cry even more. Jasleen Matharu

"I can't say that his mother has accepted the reality but she just doesn't have anything to say. She is not crying out loudly but is totally numb! I too did not want to dig into the topic as nobody can feel what she, as a mother, must be feeling," she said.

Further, talking about Shehnaaz Gill, Jasleen said, "I spoke to Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She was just sitting at a place, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her. I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell off to sleep. I met her brother, Shehbaz who is thankfully there for and with her in this grim hour. He will take good care of Shehnaaz, I am sure."

I spoke to Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She was just sitting at a place, blank, nothing to say, lost in her world. Jasleen Matharu

Recounting her association with Shehnaaz and Sidharth during the TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jasleen said, "I remember when we did the show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and when Shehnaaz would cry on the show, Sidharth would really get affected and I have seen that. I really hope Shehnaaz derives all the strength to cope. As a friend, I tried my best to calm her down."

Matharu further added how she had a huge breakdown upon returning home. "I had to hold back my tears when I was in front of Shehnaaz and Sidharth's family but when I returned home, I just broke down! It was so weird, I could feel a weird pain in my gut. I couldn't control myself and burst out in tears. My father had to counsel me last night, it became that intense. Life is so unpredictable. Sidharth himself wouldn't have thought that he would be going to bed for the last time in his life. Who would have thought that it would be his last night. Returning from that zone, made me deeply think into how casually we take things for granted, we take life for granted," said Jasleen.

On Friday, the final rites of the actor will reportedly take place at Oshiwara. The cremation, reportedly, was to take place at the Brahma Kumaris. However, due to issues with permissions, it will take place at Oshiwara. The actor's final post mortem report is awaited. His close friends including Aly Goni, , Asim Riaz, and Vikas Gupta have reached the late actor's residence ahead of the funeral.

Also Read|THROWBACK: When Sidharth Shukla was named ‘Badshah’ of BB house by Hina Khan & Shehnaaz, Arti cheered for him