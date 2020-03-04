EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Shukla opened up on his equation with Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and if he was approached for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Read on.

Sidharth Shukla has not just won Bigg Boss 13 but also hearts like no one else. Weeks after the reality show is over, Sidharth finally met up with Pinkvilla for a candid chat and opened up on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, if he was offered the show, his equation with Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and more. About the rumour of him being offered Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Sidharth confirmed that it was all a rumour and that he was never offered the show.

In an exclusive chat, he confirmed that he was not offered and when asked if he would take up a show like that, Sidharth said, “No, I am not in a hurry to marry. I am still very young na.” He also commented on his equation with Asim and said, “We haven’t crossed paths as yet but I am sure things will be cool between Asim and me.”

Sidharth opened up on criticism if the show was biased as hinted by a lot of people. He commented, “I think the channel was not biased. Even the people inside the house voted for me for captaincy unanimously and hence I feel these comments are a classic case of grapes are sour.”

We also asked Sidharth on collaborating with for any project. To this, the actor said, “let’s see.”

