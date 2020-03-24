EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla reacts to the response to Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz; if there will be a sequel

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sidharth Shukla about the overwhelming response to his song Bhula Denge with Shehnaaz Gill, what he loved about the song and if there will be a sequel to it. Read.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have come together for a music single titled Bhula Denge which has clocked in close to 3 million views in less than 12 hours. The song has been trending on social media and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sidharth about the overwhelming response, what he loved about the song and if there will be a sequel to it. He revealed that he was hooked to the song from the first day itself and is extremely excited about it.

“I just heard and I am so happy that it has caught on to people,” said Sidharth when told that the song is to hit 3 million views soon. He added, “I think it is overwhelming. I am happy that people have actually liked the song as much as I loved hearing and shooting for it. I am happy they liked the end result put together.” When asked what did he like in particular about the song, Sidharth shared, “The minute I heard the song, I fell in love with it. I actually fell in love with it in the first instant itself. The song in all was what made me say yes. The fact that I heard the song and loved the lyrics made me so excited about it. The song just took me in.”

About his family’s reaction, Sidharth replied, “They all loved it, and are very happy. The way the song has been shot, worded, and they love the chemistry as well.” Lastly, if there will be any sequel to the song, Sidharth said that for now, there is nothing in plan.

Bhula Dunga is a song that explores different emotions of love, companionship, betrayal, and pain. It is sung by none other than Darshan Raval. While the lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, the song is composed by Darshan himself. Punit Pathak has direct the cutest BB 13 jodi to bring out their awe-inspiring equation on-screen. The song dropped today (March 24, 2020) at 12 noon.

