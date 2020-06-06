EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla on shoots resuming: I am sure all precautionary measures will be taken care of

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Shukla opens up on his views on shoots to resume soon with proper approvals. He also thanked his fans for their unconditional support.

Sidharth Shukla did not only win hearts with Bigg Boss 13 but also became a household name yet again. The actor is currently spending all the time possible with his family and continues to send love to his fans who cannot wait to see him on-screen pretty soon. Expressing his love for fans, Sidharth told Pinkvilla that he feels "wonderful to receive this kind of love every day on social media."

"I would like to thank all the well-wishers for their immense love for me!" he added. Recently, Sidharth had revealed that he felt his career is on a pause because of the entire lockdown situation. How has he been coping up with it, we asked. To this, Sidharth answered, "I’m spending time with family as even after BB I was busy in just work commitments and meetings that I have only gotten time during this lockdown."

Now, that the Maharashtra Government has announced that shoots can be resumed with caution, we asked Sidharth his thoughts on the same. To this, the handsome actor emphasized, "The industry as a whole and the producers will look into safety, otherwise the government wouldn't have allowed. I’m sure all precautionary measures will be taken care of."

Sidharth featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga post his stint in the Bigg Boss house. The actor has been reminiscing his days inside the Bigg Boss house on his social media. Are you looking forward to seeing him back on-screen? Well, comment below.

