EXCLUSIVE: Sourabh Raaj Jain emphasizes on mental strength in these trying and testing times

For actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, having strong control over the mind in these scary and uncertain times is of utmost importance. Sourabh feels that in this quarantined and lockdown phase where one has no control over the situation at hand, the best thing to aim at is maintaining mental well being and taking care of one's mental state as that is the key to remaining calm and composed at the moment. A lot of emphasis is currently being given to the subject of 'mental health' in these stressful and anxious times, and Sourabh too feels that speaking about this more openly can help people come out of their shells and face the situation in a braver manner.

Speaking more about how being mentally strong right now is extremely important, Sourabh shares, "I strongly believe that having effective control over the mind in these worrisome times is important. If your mind is strong, your body automatically becomes strong. As being mentally strong always helps in building physical strength as well. I also feel that people who are going through internal anxiety or panic about the ongoing situation, need to come out of their heads and speak to their loved ones or even professionals in the space about their thoughts. Talking it out always helps lighten the load in your mind and helps you share your problems with someone else rather than just dealing with them by yourself."

"Other than that keeping your mind diverted with a hobby, or something new to learn or even exercising can really help recharge and refresh the mind and body. For us at home, our babies keep us busy throughout the day and we have our pet dog Wafer around the house who is an absolute stress buster too!".

