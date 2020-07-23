EXCLUSIVE: South actor Payal Ghosh approached for Bigg Boss 14?

Payal Ghosh, who has worked in South Indian films, has reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss Season 14.

Payal Ghosh, who has worked in South Indian films, has reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss Season 14. The actress has done some credible work in South Indian films and is apparently mulling BB 14's offer. We reached out to Payal for a comment but she remained unavailable. Apart from Payal, Nia Sharma, , Mishal Rahega, Avinash Mukerjee, among others have also been considered to be a part of the show but nothing is confirmed as yet.

A source revealed that Payal got a call from the makers recently but she is not ready as yet. There is still time to give her final answers, so she is discussing it all." Meanwhile, she had come out in full support for and is demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Salman will be shooting for the promo soon at his farmhouse, and will probably shoot all the weekend ka vaar episodes from his farmhouse in Panvel.

Bigg Boss 14 will be inspired by the lockdown. Earlier, we had reported that the hygiene of the contestants would be a game in or game out for them. If the contestants fail to keep the hygiene, they would be disqualified immediately. Also, 's show won't have any contestant who has international travel history for this year given the pandemic situation. The decision has been taken to ensure the supreme safety of all the contestants.

