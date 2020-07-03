  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Sriti Jha on resuming Kumkum Bhagya shoot: Was nervous but fears were put to rest as I reached sets

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sriti Jha opens up on resuming shoot for Kumkum Bhagya. She reveals what precautionary measures are being taken on sets to ensure everyone's safety.
Mumbai
Sriti Jha has been entertaining her audience as Pragya for six years now in Kumkum Bhagya. The actress is an epitome of grace and mostly an ambivert. She is all hearts and with everyone resuming shoots, Sriti too has resumed shoot for one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. The fresh episodes for the show will go live from July 13. In an exclusive chat, we asked Sriti about the "new normal" on sets and if she was nervous on the first day. 

To this, she said, "It’s new, it’s certainly not normal. And I know everyone says their team is the best... but I do truly believe the way the production team of KKB has organised everything on set is exemplary. I was extremely nervous about resuming shoot but as soon as I reached my set all my fears were put to rest." She also revealed the precautionary measures being taken. 

"Everyone has separate makeup kits and the wigs and combs being used are been put in separate pouches. There are very few people on the floor when everybody is on sets and everybody is wearing masks and shields. Every chair we sit on is labeled with our names for respective actors and the spot dada keeps sanitising it quickly. The workers are allowed to take a break and take a breather because they are wearing masks at all times, for 12 hours, which is very difficult. I was actually nervous initially but when I arrived, I was like oh this is probably as safe as my home," she admitted.

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

