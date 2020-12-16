EXCLUSIVE: Sukirti Kandpal on doing Story 9 Months Ki: We need shows that reflect changing sensibilities

Sukirti Kandpal recently revealed to Pinkvilla why she returned to TV after two years with Story 9 Months Ki. The actress spoke about the progressive concept of the show that made her say yes.

Sukirti Kandpal became a household name with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani opposite . Rumours of the supernatural drama returning with a season 2 made rounds this year. But, Sukirti squashed the speculations, calling it fake news. However, the talented actress surprised everyone as she announced her comeback to TV after her two-year sabbatical. She was last seen playing the lead in Kaala Teeka.

In November 2020, Sukirti made her grand comeback on the small screen with Sony TV's new show 'Story 9 Months Ki.' She essays the character of Alia Shroff, an ambitious and successful businesswoman. While Sukriti has played a strong character in all her shows, in an exclusive chat with Sukirti, we asked her why she chose to return with Story 9 Months Ki, what about the show caught her attention and more. Revealing the reason to take up Story 9 Months Ki, Sukirti said that it was the modern, liberal yet relatable narrative that attracted her. 'Story 9 Months Ki is an entertaining show with a progressive outlook which is relevant in today's day and age,' Sukriti asserted.

Story 9 Months Ki throws light towards the subject of TVF and single motherhood, which was never tapped before in Indian daily soaps. 'The concept of single motherhood and IVF is being highlighted for the first time on Indian Television and it is adding to the changing landscape of television. Thanks to shows like these, the content on Indian television is more liberal, relatable yet entertaining,' shared Sukirti.

Further revealing what captivated her to the character and show, Sukirti said, 'For me, it is important to be part of a project that has an appealing subject and something new and challenging. I feel this show is a perfect blend of everything that I was looking for.'

The actress hopes that with Story 9 Months Ki, the mindset of people changes towards IVF, and they understand its importance. Moreover, she also hopes that other makers draw inspiration, and make more progressive shows in the future. I also hope that with our show people understand the many virtues and possibilities that IVF has brought about today for women. We need more such shows on television that reflect the changing sensibilities and thoughts of people to be projected onscreen,' Sukirti signed off.

Aashay Mishra plays the male lead in Story 9 Months Ki. He is seen as Sarangdhar Pandey, an aspiring writer, who goes against his father's wish to fulfill his dreams.

