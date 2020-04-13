EXCLUSIVE: Sumeet Vyas on the feeling of parenthood, time with wife Ekta Kaul, quarantine and more

Actor Sumeet Vyas got chatty with Pinkvilla in an exclusive conversation and got talking about Ekta Kaul's pregnancy, how they have been spending time in quarantine and some more.

Actor Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot on September 15, 2018, and it was rather recently that the two made the announcement about embracing parenthood. Just like their wedding, this was a sweet surprise that left fans in awe of the two. Photos of the two took over the internet and we definitely can't seem to get enough of the two. Today, we got in touch with Sumeet and he got talking about all things quarantine, spending time with Ekta, the feeling of fatherhood, and some more.

Ask him how has the almost parenthood bit treating you with you guys being home, he says, " That is perhaps the only good part for me, the positive bit as we might say it. We are both getting to spend this time together." On working from home and precautions they have been taking, he says, "I have been working from home. Working on a couple of scripts that I have been writing. Generally, no one comes home and we have stopped calling friends over. Even people who live right next to us in the next building, we aren't calling them over because it is better to be safe. We have no option but to spend all of our time together (laughs)."

Ask him about household chores and he adds, "So both of us had sort of divided the housework in the past. What I have done is there is a boy who I have called home to live with us. Obviously she can't work or strain herself. So before I get cranky, I thought we come to this." He adds, "This has been you know what can be called a humbling experience. It is just trying to be a little more grateful for what you have rather than cribbing about what you don't have and what you should have. So many people are really struggling right now so the fact that we have a roof to live in and have food to eat, we should be thankful for that."

On asking if the feeling of fatherhood has become overwhelming, he says, "Not yet. I don't think it has completely sunk in yet, what is about to come and what is about to change. I think that will only happen once I experience it. So far whatever I have been feeling are borrowed experiences from friends and Instagram of things new dads go through. And most of them are horror stories because they tell me oh you have no idea, so I am just letting it sink in as it comes." He also revealed that Ekta is due in June.

Their wedding as the pregnancy announcement came across as a sweet surprise. Ask him if this was a conscious decision, he says, "This is very private so I didn't feel the need to share it for the longest time. All we were talking about is Corona and people dying, and so we thought if people knew they would at least talk about something positive. So we decided that we'll tell people now and we won't be bothered by the death tolls so that's a good thing. Probably one good news we can share with people in these times.

On how they have been coping up with this, he quips, "What we've done is we don't watch the news all day. We watch it like once for half an hour and that's enough to get updated and understand what the situation is. And watching films, watching content. Also, it important to spend some time apart also cause if you are together all the time it leads to bickering. After breakfast, I go to my study and so it's like I go to the office every day. Now she has given me an ultimatum that you have to shut office at 6:30 and come back home so that's what I did today."

Talking about work, he says, "We shot for one massive series for Hotstar. Thankfully we finished the bigger chunk of the shoot in December. I think we have a few days of patchwork left and we would have finished it if this wouldn't have happened. We were gearing up for that so that should come out once quarantine is done."

