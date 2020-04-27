EXCLUSIVE: Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman REACTS to fans trending AwardForRamayan, says 'biggest award is adulation'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman of Ramayana, opens up on the Twitter trend of #AwardForRamayan. He says that for him, the biggest award is the adulation from fans.

There is no denying that Ramayan has revived Doordarshan. The national channel has garnered more TRPs than ever in the last few weeks as mythological shows hold the reign amid lockdown. Arun Govil who played the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan recently shared his thoughts that despite the popularity, the government never gave them any award for the show or the performance. Well, this certainly left the entire Twitter appalled with fans trending #AwardForRamayan.

We exclusively got in touch with Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri to know what are his views on this. To this, the ever so eloquent Sunil shared, "I have seen that our fans on Twitter have been trending that Ramayan should be given an award. But, I think by bagging an award or by accepting it, one can satisfy their ego that they were felicitated. However, there are so many actors in our industry who have won awards but still don't have enough work. I think for us the biggest award is that audience is loving us. Nothing is above that. They are genuinely of the opinion that we have done a good job, convincing performance, and they feel that if there were such characters in real life, they were like this. I think world recognition and adulation we are getting is nothing above an award."

Well, we duly agree with him here! He also revealed how he feels the show is a bigger success today because today people are somehow watching the series by choice despite having multiple options available.

Yet again, we agree! Have you been watching Ramayan?

