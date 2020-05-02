EXCLUSIVE: Sunil Lahri: In the beginning, I wasn't very happy doing Ramayan as I lost many film projects

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman of Ramayan reveals that he was not happy doing the show earlier because he lost film projects but in retrospect today is happy.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has been breaking all the TRP records with Doordarshan making a comeback on the top channels. Speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman of the show prompted, "People are saying Ramayan has revived Doordarshan."

"I have been getting a lot of response for Ramayan," an overwhelmed Sunil started off and shared the first memory which comes to his mind when someone says Ramayan. "The first memory which comes to my mind when I think about Ramayan is the madness of the audience, the adulation and how people used to identify us while we were out for grocery shopping or strolling. Out of respect, people would touch feet and greet me because they connected with us and the characters."

The show has been creating history yet again, which is unprecedented. Speaking about it, Lahri shared, "When Ramayan came, for the first few episodes, the response was lukewarm, it was only after the 6th-7th episode that the madness started. It has so much emotion in it. We have worked in Ramayan, I saw in bits and pieces that time and now I am seeing it, and I feel that the emotion was very strong in Ramayan and I see that emotion even today."



He emphasised, "I can only say that Ramayan had a manufacturing date, it never had an expiry date. Even after 10-15 years when it re-telecasts, it will get the same response. I feel it is the emotions in it which strike the chord. We Indians are somewhat rooted, despite all the modernity we have embraced."

Sunil then revealed that he wasn't too happy about doing Ramayan at the start. "You won't believe, I wasn't very happy in the beginning when I was doing Ramayan because I lost a lot of film work because of this commitment. Today, I am happy because even after so many years people believe, recognise and are talking about it; it is more than what it was earlier," he recounted.

Did he get typecast? "It never happened to me. To be honest, Yes, similar work did come in but I was very clear that I don't want to do it. Usually, my personality does not support mythological characters and so, people were shocked when I pulled off Lakshman. While doing Ramayan, I was a part of other projects too where I was doing action, some romantic and musical films as well. So, I did not get typecast. But, fortunately, or unfortunately, those films did not work."



He continued, "And in an industry such as ours, people don't see how good or bad you are as an actor, your success depends on how well the movie did. Then, I realised I am not getting satisfactory work and hence I myself withdrew. I had started advertising business and production by then, so I did not have survival issues. So, when it came to acting, I wanted to pick up only roles which, I could justify and was good."

