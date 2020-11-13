EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on Diwali celebrations with family and Naagin 5 cast

Surbhi Chandna, who is currently winning hearts with her stint in Naagin 5, has opened up on her Diwali plans.

Surbhi Chandna is currently a busy bee with back to back shoot for her show Naagin 5. The show is focused on her as Bani Sharma and has been doing pretty well. Surbhi is known to be one of the most loved actresses in Tellyville and with Diwali here, we got in touch with her to know her plans for the year. This year, just like many of us, celebrations will be low key for the actress who is looking forward to spending some quality time with family. She also revealed that there will be a small party on sets too, for which she is very excited.

Surbhi told Pinkvilla, “No major change other than masks and sanitizers and distance which have become a vital part of the celebration. Until last year I and my family used to visit a lot of family friends on Diwali but that won't be the case this year. Other than that, we will celebrate the spirit of Diwali with sweets and Puja at home. We also have a small Diwali party with the cast and crew on the set that I am really looking forward to.” Well, we look forward to the pictures.

Meanwhile, with precautions and safety measures, Ekta Kapoor threw her annual Diwali party on Thursday which was attended by many including , Karishma Tanna, , , , Shabbir Ahluwalia among others.

Speaking of Naagin 5, the show has been doing well on the TRP charts with Surbhi’s chemistry with Sharad Malhotra being loved and adored.

