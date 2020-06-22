EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on first shoot post lockdown: Various thoughts do creep in, but I live for this

Surbhi Chandna gets talking about what was her first day of shoot amid the ongoing crisis like and how she was happy to be on the sets after all this while. Read her exclusive chat here.

Surbhi Chandna was back on the sets today, after a couple of months given the lockdown and the Coronavirus outbreak. While fans have been dropping in comments and sharing photos and videos from her shoot on social media, the sheer experience of getting back on the sets might be something, to say the least. We got in touch with the Ishqbaaaz actress on what was it like and her experience of shooting after all this time, and she sure has a lot to say.

Ask her what went through her mind and what was it like to get back on the sets, and she has quite the insight to give. She says, "Of course, when one is working, various thoughts do creep in and it is even worse when the shoot is over. All I have been doing is recalling the moments of the day, that's how the scare has set in. But also, one can’t stop living because I see no antidote anytime soon, however, I made sure I kept having the concoction made by my parents cause I was the only one without the mask since I can't do a print shoot with a mask on. So, that was for my safety and the safety of others. But every time I got into another change, I would sanitize my hands. Also, I avoided eating on the sets and once I was home I had to shower head to toe and lots of other things."

She also did express how she was happy to be back on sets and after a prompt 'Yess' on being asked about that, she added, "This is what I live for, I have been longing to, but apprehensions that artists have are totally justified and all one can do is keep their immunity strong. As the experts also say, a mask can be a hindrance so once shoots start, TV shows or film shoots, God knows how will things be."

Credits :Pinkvilla

