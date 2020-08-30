  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra in Naagin 5: I am amazed at the response

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Chandna exclaims that the response to her onscreen chemistry with Sharad Malhotra is very overwhelming.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: August 30, 2020 10:50 am
EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra in Naagin 5: I am amazed at the responseEXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra in Naagin 5: I am amazed at the response
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most adored celebrities on India television. The actress is currently seen in Naagin 5 where she plays Adi Naagin, who is supposedly the first and the most powerful Naagin. As soon as the first episodes of the new cast aired, fans have been raving about Surbhi and Sharad Malhotra's chemistry. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi opened up on the reception to her chemistry with Sharad and said that she is amazed to be working with Mohit Sehgal and Sharad. 

"Too soon I must say. I see the response too soon," Surbhi exclaimed and added, "It is amazing. Usually for any couple to built, it takes episodes and we are just biweekly. We don't even come everyday. I am just amazed with the response. We haven't even spoken much In the episodes, we are still just conveying with eyes. There is a sweet love story with Mohit and fire with Sharad. There is a section who is enjoying that and another who is enjoying the anger part. I just feel I am blessed to be working with two hotties."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna: My growth is ONLY when I risk it all; Can't keep playing bubbly roles

About her experience working with the two, she shared, "Both of them have more experience than me. That way I am new. Mohit comes with a fun energy on sets, Sharad comes with so much experience, we have been sharing about it. We talk travel, food; we have been around with each other for so long but it is a great set to be on. It is a fun set."

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement