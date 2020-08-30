EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra in Naagin 5: I am amazed at the response

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Chandna exclaims that the response to her onscreen chemistry with Sharad Malhotra is very overwhelming.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most adored celebrities on India television. The actress is currently seen in Naagin 5 where she plays Adi Naagin, who is supposedly the first and the most powerful Naagin. As soon as the first episodes of the new cast aired, fans have been raving about Surbhi and Sharad Malhotra's chemistry. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi opened up on the reception to her chemistry with Sharad and said that she is amazed to be working with Mohit Sehgal and Sharad.

"Too soon I must say. I see the response too soon," Surbhi exclaimed and added, "It is amazing. Usually for any couple to built, it takes episodes and we are just biweekly. We don't even come everyday. I am just amazed with the response. We haven't even spoken much In the episodes, we are still just conveying with eyes. There is a sweet love story with Mohit and fire with Sharad. There is a section who is enjoying that and another who is enjoying the anger part. I just feel I am blessed to be working with two hotties."

About her experience working with the two, she shared, "Both of them have more experience than me. That way I am new. Mohit comes with a fun energy on sets, Sharad comes with so much experience, we have been sharing about it. We talk travel, food; we have been around with each other for so long but it is a great set to be on. It is a fun set."

