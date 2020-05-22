EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on keeping her personal life private: There is nothing to talk about

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Chandna revealed why she prefers keeping her personal life private. Read.

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaaz, the Star Plus' romantic drama produced by 4 Lions Films. The actress played the feisty Anika in the show, which to date remains one of the most loved characters on TV. She then went on to do Sanjivani where she played Dr Ishani which again won her many adulations. Currently, on a sabbatical, we caught up with both Surbhi and her mother Shashi Chandna recently for an exclusive interview where the two got candid about a lot of things including why Surbhi prefers to keep her personal life out of the limelight.

It is no secret that once in the spotlight, celebrities personal life does become an area of interest for fans. Does whatever is written ever affect them? Surbhi's mother Shashi Chandna said, "No, it doesn't because she tells me everything. We know everything as we share a good bond. We know how far she can go." Surbhi quipped, "Firstly, I don't have a personal life," and added, "It is not out there. I don't want to talk about it. There is nothing to talk about. When I decide to get married, tab ki tab dekhenge. Right now, the focus is only on my work."

We also asked her mother if she was a fan of Shivika. To this, she said, "I loved their chemistry. I think they should work together. They complimented each other as actors."

