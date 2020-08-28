EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna: Many people give up when they see show isn't doing well; I don't function that way

Surbhi Chandna while speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, said that the numbers and all she believes will follow if they have to.

Surbhi Chandna is back to enthral the audience with her Naagin avatar this time in the fifth season of the successful franchise. The actress was earlier seen in Sanjivani where she played the role of Dr Ishani. Though Sanjivani showed a very different side to Surbhi as an actor, the show failed to pick up pace and was pulled off air in less than a year. But that hasn't deterred Surbhi from experimenting because she believes her growth will be stagnated if doesn't "risk it all."

However, Surbhi, while speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, said that the numbers and all she believes will follow if they have to. For her, her script is the Bible. She also mentioned how people sometimes don't give their 100% when they see the show is not doing well but she is not that person. "You know, so many people I know of when they see that the show is not doing well, they don't want to give it all, they give up. In my previous show, they were still better. But until the last day, I didn't want to leave any hope, that is not what I am."

She exclaimed, "That's my hunger for my work, for my craft. And I think numbers and everyone, there are people to see that but I am supposed to do justice to my script. That's my agenda."

Surbhi is seen playing the role of Bani in Naagin 5.

