EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti on Coronavirus Lockdown: We are very lucky that we have started controlling it

Naagin 3 fame Surbhi Jyoti joined Pinkvilla on a live Instagram session and expressed her thoughts on the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Government of India. Here’s what the popular star had to say.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has left the entire world in a state of shock. In India too, the rise in the number of cases prompted the government to announce a complete lockdown for 21 days. Due to this, shoots of films and TV shows have been stalled. Talking about the same, Naagin 3 fame Surbhi Jyoti joined Pinkvilla exclusively for an Instagram live session and expressed her thoughts about the same. The diva was last seen in Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka for a cameo appearance and is extremely well known as Bela from Naagin 3 and Zoya from Qubool hai.

Talking about the 21-days lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive live session with Pinkvilla, Surbhi said, "Unfortunately, the worldwide situation is very scary. We are very lucky that we have started controlling it from now. This lockdown has come at the right time. The virus spreads quickly and the death rate could have been worse. Situation can only be controlled if we stay at home because we don't have the vaccine for the virus."

Not just this, we further prodded Surbhi about her routine during the lockdown period and she mentioned that not much has changed for her. Surbhi even suggested 3 things to her fans to beat boredom during the 21-day lockdown. She said, “Corona sucks but I am enjoying it right now. I have over 100 plants and I have named them. We used to complain that we don't have time and now this has happened, so you can do whatever you want at home. if you want to chill, get up late. 3 things I would recommend are Cooking, gardening and cleaning.”

The gorgeous diva mentioned that she is only missing her friends and also having panipuri on the streets but urged people to stay at home and not step out. Surbhi, like all other popular TV celebs, made an appeal to her fans to stay safe while being at home. During the live session, Surbhi even expressed that she has been making the most of her time at home and also has been doing some yoga to stay active. On the work front, the gorgeous diva hinted that post the Coronavirus outbreak is controlled and the lockdown is lifted, she may also do a web series as she is in talks for the same.

