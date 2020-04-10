EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti gets talking about her music video Aaj Bhi, working with Ali Fazal and more

Surbhi Jyoti got into an exclusive chat with PINKVILLA where she got talking about the music video releasing amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the overwhelming response, and other things.

Right now, everyone is sitting at home, trying to make the most of this time, making an attempt to put it to good use. However, apart from exploring our creative side ourselves, if there is a little something else that has kept us all sane is the fact that new content keeps coming in as far as the web is concerned. Be it web series, or music videos, or the much awaited seasons of year-long shows, it looks like all that everyone is doing right now is watching new things and, trying new things. And well, music is, after all, an equally important part of our entertainment, which is why, we got in touch with Surbhi Jyoti, whose first every music video, titled Aaj Bhi, released yesterday. It also features Ali Fazal and is sung by Vishal Mishra. This soothing track has been creating quite the buzz

Talk about the response, and she says, "It is very overwhelming and they have all been so generous, they have not only been posting about the song, but they are also messaging me. So it isn't that people are just doing it out of courtesy because people have to post each other's work, I have been receiving messages that say that the song is genuinely good so that is the true win-win situation you know. They have posted about it, they have listened to the song, and people are liking it."

This is her first-ever music video, and talking about it, she told us, "I said yes because the song is very beautiful, and it is a very soulful song. I have liked Vishal (the singer) since Kabir Singh's time because since then, he has gotten very famous. So when I heard the song, I could picture myself in the song and then I got very lucky with the team. Ali Fazal was a treat to work with, and the director Gurmmeet Singh is my favourite from the shoot because he is a sweetheart and he is really very sweet. The entire DOP and director team is that of Mirzapur, and there is Ali too, who is a part of the series, so for me, I got really lucky to be a part of such a strong team, and of course, Vishal is very talented and one of the top singers today. So yea, der aye, durust aye (smiles)."

Ask her if this is kind of the right time for the music video and if the lockdown will serve as an advantage to them, she says, "Absolutely. I was very excited for the launch of the video, and I had spoken to my designers you know that I will wear this on this day, and this outfit at that place, but everything just came to a halt because of the lockdown. However, the team decided that right now is the time to release the video and everyone is at home anyway, so we might as well just give them something to watch, and I think it was the right decision."

Check out Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal's music video here if you still haven't:

