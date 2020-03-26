Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti has an epic answer when asked if she is dating former Naagin co star Pearl

Surbhi Jyoti famously known as Bela from Naagin 3 has this to say when asked about dating her co-star Pearl V Puri. Read on to know more:

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti famously known as Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3 was last seen in Colors show Naagin 3 also starring and Karishma Tanna has been away from the screens post the show went off-air. But the actress has portrayed a small role in Gul Khan's Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, which co-stars Vikram Aditya Singh and Aditi Sharma in pivotal roles. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with her whereabouts via social media.

Surbhi has now and then been linked up with her Naagin 3 co-star Pearl V Puri. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by their fans and they wanted to see this on-screen Jodi as an off-screen Jodi as well. Infact, according to the buzz, there are many fans who were hoping that the lead pair of Naagin 3 will come back together for the 4th season. Recently, in an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, a fan asked Surbhi if she is dating Pearl. To this Surbhi said, "I and Pearl are not dating each other. We are good friends with each other. But I cannot blame you guys because I know if people start liking a Jodi on-screen they expect them to date each other in real too. But no we are not dating. He is a good friend. "

Last year on Pearls' birthday, Surbhi took to her social media to share a behind the scenes picture from the sets of Naagin 3. In this photograph, Surbhi and Pearl are hanging mid-air with the help of wires. Along with the pic, the actress wrote a caption wishing her co-actor, which reads: “Happy birthday @pearlvpuri Keep rocking.” Infact, Surbhi had also attended Pear's birthday bash last year along with Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Karishma Tanna and others.

