EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti on her quarantined birthday experience, Bigg Boss 13 and upcoming projects

Birthday girl Surbhi Jyoti gets talking about a quarantined birthday, work ahead, and more. Read out her exclusive chat with us, here.

Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti is celebrating her birthday today and well, it is quite an experience for everyone who has had to keep up. None the less, it is the small things that always make the day better, and while talking about the day so far, she says, "I have been getting a couple of things, like one of my friend, sent me halwa and kheer and then there is birthday cake, and because there is no one allowed in the beginning, I have been going up and down all day. I wait for a couple of things to come and then go collect all of them together. The only interesting thing is that this is the first time I am celebrating a birthday like this and I hope this is the first and last one like it.

She also went on to add how this is one of those few instances when she is not travelling because it is something she enjoys the most. She said, "After so many years I am in Mumbai on my birthday because usually, I travel, and that is something I really want to do on my birthday but it is okay, one had to be different, so this is that." Ask her about keeping up while staying alone amid the lockdown, and she told us, "The lockdown has been going on for such a long time now that I am used to it and it feels like a normal routine now. I think the day I step out for work now is when I will feel like oh my god, what just happened.

There have also been reports about her doing Bigg Boss 13, however, she says that is not something she will ever do. She says, "I have not done a reality show and that is not my cup of tea because I am not a competitor at all."

Talking about work, and upcoming projects, she says, "I keep on listening to narrations and zoom meetings are happening but I am looking to work post lockdown, none the less, I don't want to do anything just because I am dying to work. Everybody is getting a setback and it is a difficult time for everybody, so let's see."

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Surbhi Jyoti: 7 times the Naagin 3 star mesmerised us with her traditional looks

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×