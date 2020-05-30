EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti on the issue of non payments: We should not take advantage of each other's situation

Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti gets talking about actors not being given payments and she feels that one should not take advantage of anyone's situation. Read her quote here.

The entire world is still reeling from the Coronavirus outbreak that we have been stuck with and while the lockdown is for the better, a lot of people have been facing a difficult time as some are jobless, some don't have enough, and some, haven't received their payments, due to various reasons. Non-payment of dues is definitely one of the most difficult thing to deal with, especially now, when there is no source of income. The television industry has had many cases of non-payments, and some have come into the light, rather recently.

Talking about it, Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti went on to tell us, "I feel that we should not take advantage of each other's situation and if there is a genuine problem, I would say, don't cut the money, but ask the person to hold and wait for some time, if you think that the person really needs it, at least do partial payments. The situation will get better and this is not the end of the world crisis, none the less, I would say that one shouldn't ask for money until necessary and if it is, the person should make the payments. For instance, I am paying my staff, because that is the least I can do, and they are dependent on this, so it is my responsibility."

Well, the least we can all do right now, as Surbhi says, is to not make things difficult for people and come to a mutual understanding on things like these. What do you think about what Surbhi said? Drop your comments in the section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

