EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti on Naagin 4 finale: It felt like a homecoming; Had fun working with all Naagins

Surbhi Jyoti of Naagin 3 fame joins Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, for Naagin 4 finale. In an exclusive chat, she opens up on feeling like being home and having fun on sets with the other Naagins.

Naagin 4 finale will be soon telecast. The show starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, will see a HUGE twist in the finale, as promised in the promos. Joining them would be Surbhi Jyoti from Naagin 3 and Adaa Khan from the first two seasons and the news has already got fans excited. Recently, Nia shared a selfie of the four Naagins from the sets. Fans have been really looking forward to this which will be immediately followed by the fifth season.

We reached out to Surbhi Jyoti to ask how did it feel to be back for Naagin 4 finale. To this, she said, "For me, it was like a homecoming because my season was the longest-running season so I had experienced it the most. Of course, it was successful and I have had the best of the memories during the shoot and people have given me so much love. Now that the news is out that I will be part of the finale, people are sending me so much love that it is overwhelming. Even during the shoot, it felt like a homecoming because the team is the same, direction, camera people, I really want people to watch this finale because they will love it. It is very interesting."

About working with the other Naagins, Surbhi reiterated that she has lots of fun. "I had so much fun working with everyone. Nia is a friend and I had worked with Adaa last finale, so yes, even Rashami was fun to work with," she added.

Credits :Pinkvilla

