Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti OPENS UP on being a part of Naagin 4 and doing a web series in future

While fans are eagerly waiting for Surbhi Jyoti to return in Colors TV's show Naagin 4, the actress has this to say about it. Read on to know more:
Surbhi Jyoti made her debut in Hindi television in the year 2012 in Qubool Hai which was telecasted on Zee TV. She played the role of Zoya in this TV series. She was paired opposite Karan Singh Grover in this serial. Later in the year 2018, she played the lead role of Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in Colors TV show Naagin 3. The show received high TRP's and ended in May 2019. While fans wanted the actress to return in Naagin 4, however, it looks like it is not happening after all.

During an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, speaking about Naagin 4, Surbhi said that she is not doing this supernatural series. The actress said, "Not right now. Nia (Sharma) is doing very well. Anita (Hassanandani) is also doing great. They both are great and are going to rock." While Surbhi has confirmed that she is not doing Naagin 4, she also revealed a few things about stepping foot into web series and about her new music video. Talking about her new music video, Surbhi said, "There is a surprise for you all. A beautiful song by Vishal Mishra who has won the Filmfare award for Kabir Singh has sung this song. It is a beautiful song but I don't want to reveal much about it." 

(Also Read: Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti has an epic answer when asked if she is dating former Naagin co star Pearl)

Talking about making her debut in web series, the actress said, "Before the whole Corona thing happened, I have been meeting a lot of people. There are a few talks going on. I will be soon doing a web series." 

On the work front, Surbhi had last shot for Gul Khan's ongoing show Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, which co-stars Vikram Aditya Singh and Aditi Sharma in pivotal roles. Surbhi got talking to a leading portal and confirmed that she will be seen in a cameo role on this magical show. 

