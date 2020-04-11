EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti on Qubool Hai rerun: It is very nostalgic because it was my first show

Surbhi Jyoti says, "It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit."

Surbhi Jyoti is currently in a great space right now given how things have been on a high for her as far as her career is concerned. The actress was last seen in Naagin 3 and in fact, the actress continues to receive a lot of love for her role in the supernatural drama. It was only recently before the shoots were stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak that the actress was due for a cameo in Gul Khan's show, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. The show co-stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles.

While the actress did shoot for the show and in fact, also shared her look, it did not last for very long due to the lockdown. What will the fate of her cameo be, continues to be something we shall see later on. However, the actress has been working on projects and she has a movie with Jassi Gill lined up ahead as well but the shoot isn't over just yet and everything is on hold right now due to the Coronavirus lockdown. She revealed that a song and some scenes are yet to be shot.

It was two days earlier that Surbhi's music video, Aaj Bhi, featuring Ali Fazal opposite her came out and well, the response to it has been overwhelming after all. The actress did in fact, speak to us about the response she has gotten for the music video and went on to add how people have not just been sharing her work but they are also texting her to say how they like the song as well as the video.

What also happens to be a win-win situation for the actress is that her debut show, Qubool Hai, co-starring Karan Singh Grover is now back on the television screens and is amongst one of the shows that are being re-run. And about that, Surbhi feels ecstatic and while talking, she went on to say, "It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit. I was very overwhelmed when I did the show and I did not expect I will get so much of love from everyone you know because I was new and no one knew me back then while Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob. But thanks to Gul ma'am, the entire team for that matter that they made the show a superhit and it has made me who I am today."

Ask her if she got in touch with Gul or Karan or other cast members after hearing the good news, she said, "Absolutely. Everyone has shared posts and we reshared them as well. I also spoke to Karan, called Gul ma'am and we also did a live chat because we were all very excited since the show has all our hearts."

