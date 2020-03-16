EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti on shoots being stalled due to Coronavirus outbreak: I support this move and am glad

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Surbhi Jyoti says, "All the precautionary methods should be taken because health comes first always and that should be the funda for everyone because it is a very strong virus and WHO has also suggested it to be safe."

Surbhi Jyoti, who is popular for her role in Naagin 3, has recently joined the show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and fans are in awe of her all over again. The show also co-stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in lead roles and narrates a magical tale. Surbhi started shooting for the show only recently, but given the coronavirus outbreak and the shoots being stalled, fans might have to give their favourite shows a break and wait for this phase to pass.

Talking about the decision of shutting down shoots due, Surbhi says, "I support this move and I think what the associations and people are doing, it is because of the health and safety has been kept in mind while taking the decision and I am really glad. I believe everyone would understand that and support it."

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: After Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti bags a film opposite Jassie Gill; Deets Inside

She also adds, "All the precautionary methods should be taken because health comes first always and that should be the funda for everyone because it is a very strong virus and WHO has also suggested to be safe. With the cases increasing, everyone should be careful and understand that this is serious so everyone should stay at home, and not panic so that we can all fight it together. Also, the personal hygiene we are talking about today is something we should follow any day, corona or no corona. While everything is on shutdown, people should restrict movement."

Well, it is always better to be safe and take necessary precautions. What do you think about the decision? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More