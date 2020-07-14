  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Karan Veer Mehra: With him gone over a month now, loss is irreparable

It's been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode. His close friend and Pavitra Rishta co star Karan Veer Mehra recalls the times he spent with Sushant. Read.
4923 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2020 06:30 pm
(Trigger Warning)

It's been a month since we lost Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor who created a wave with his debut film Kai Po Che and went on to create history in ways with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor passed away by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14, investigation of the same is going on currently. His close friends and family members are still trying to come to terms with this shocking incident. We reached out to Karan Veer Mehra, who co-starred along with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta, his TV show. Karan Veer Mehra had been pretty close to Sushant and in a heartfelt note for him, Karan recalled how Sushant inspired him and he still cannot fathom why he did what he did. 

"A chain is as strong as it’s the weakest point that's true. Sushant, on the other hand, was considered to be the strongest point of the chain of actors coming to work in Mumbai from outside, we drew strength and courage from his achievements," he started off and emotionally added, "Him gone over a month now has personally filled me with very strong mixed feelings, of course, the loss is irreparable and the void shall remain forever."

He shared, "A free spirit, helpful, kind and ever wanting to learn and improve, it would be a lie if I say I never emulated him or wanted to decode the mantra of his success. To which he always replied 'hardwork and sincerity', and he lived up to these two words like there was no tomorrow. They say, 'If we never did the things we shouldn’t do, we never feel good about the things we did which we should do', that’s what he believed in, so it wasn’t that he was all work and no play, he really lived life to the fullest, why he chose not to live his full life only he knows."

Sharing what made them bond so well, Karan Veer said, "I am being a bit conceptual and philosophical, and this is the result of spending long hours with him creatively, so got reminded of the time when he would say a phrase or two and would explain the deep meaning it has, and how it would change my perception of life."

Pointing out at the irony, he expressed, "It’s ironic that I have mentioned life and live so many times with Sushant’s name as I find it difficult to fathom to what he did and why he did."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"In the end for all those like me who have lost a bit of hope, strength, power, believe, courage, & love. I will say something he always said to me- 'Don’t tell yourself how big the problem is, tell the problem how big you are!'"

When asked if close friend Mahesh Shetty and Ankita Lokhande are doing better now, he assured that they are in touch and helping each other overcome this.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

