EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Krissann Barretto raises questions as to why is Rhea today having a problem with a CBI enquiry and the last one year being a blur. WATCH.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 this year. Since then, a lot has been said about his alleged demise with a CBI enquiry now ordered. His close friend Krissann Barretto spoke to us about her fond memories of the late actor, Rhea Chakraborty, CBI enquiry, Siddharth Pithani and more. She raised questions as to why is Rhea today having a problem with a CBI enquiry and the last one year being a blur. She revealed how Sushant was a person to them and how they would party often till April 2019 but things changed after that.

Krissan remembered 'Sushi' and told us, "Sushant and I had a lot of common friends and we would party a lot. He would always ask how are we doing and never really asked what do you do. He cared about people and not care about who you are and what you do. Everyone was good for him because he was good," and added that she has full faith in the CBI now. "I have full faith in the CBI. I have blind faith in them. I am just glad that the family will finally get the justice and closure that they deserve," she emphasised.

When asked to comment on Rhea calling CBI enquiry against 'federalism', Krissann shared, "It is weird that Rhea Chakraborty filed against CBI enquiry. As his girlfriend, shouldn’t she be happy about it?"

Revealing why they couldn't be in touch post April 2019, Krissann expressed, "I don’t know, there was just a complete disconnect. After the last time I met him, we never spoke even once. He stopped replying to calls, changed his number and then address. We did not know if we are supposed to probe into his life because who would ever imagine this will be going on?"

We thought he must be in the honeymoon phase of a relationship and hence did not want to pry in his privacy Krissann

She continued, "Then we found out that he is doing movie with his girlfriend, so he must be really happy, so we just let him be. Now, we think we shouldn’t have. We should have troubled him a bit."

Regarding the three pages found torn from his diary, we asked Krissann if it was normal for Sushant to do it as claimed by Siddharth or was it an unusual behaviour. To this, she replied, "It is normal to tear off pages when you don’t like something. But I did watch Siddharth Pithani’s interview and I saw how weirded out he was. In one interview, he even tried to get away and I was like why? ‘You are his friend, speak!’"

