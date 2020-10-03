EXCLUSIVE: Swara Bhasker and Kapil Sharma should do Bigg Boss, says BB13 contestant Shefali Jariwala

On our next episode of Bigg Boss Flashback, we have Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala sharing her wishlist of contestants for the controversial reality show. Watch her exclusive video inside.

A new season of Bigg Boss goes live in a few hours from now. Despite the Covid outbreak and the lockdown, the entire creative team have managed to kickstart Bigg Boss 14. While 14 contestants - 11 new faces and 3 ex contestants Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla - are set to enter the house now, we got in touch with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala who looked back at her entire journey.

Talking about that, she reveals, "My expectations of course didn't match reality. When I entered, I thought I'd only last two weeks. Then, imagine I lost my voice in the first week, so I thought, maybe first week itself, I'll be eliminated. I went in with some terrific people like Tehseen Poonawallah, Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav. But despite being a wild card contestant, I lasted for three months inside the house."

With BB 14 kicking off tonight, Shefali wishes everyone inside to 'just be themselves and have a lot of fun'. But when we asked her about the celebrities she would like to see inside the house, she immediately responds, "Wouldn't it be great to see the Kardashian sisters on Bigg Boss? Imagine them inside the house with all other Indians, following our culture and all. IT will be fun." Apart from them, she also wants Swara Bhasker, Kapil Sharma and Vibhor Anand inside the BB 14 house. "Swara is opinionated and bold and regardless of right or wrong, she has a strong voice, which works inside Bigg Boss. I'd also like to see Advocate Vibhor Anand inside the Bigg Boss house. He has been making some shocking claims about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. So having someone like that inside would be exciting. We would also want an entertainer inside the house. So Kapil Sharma can be the perfect contestant for Bigg Boss. Everyone inside will have a fantastic time with him."

