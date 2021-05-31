EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Prashant Bajaj shares his love for mixed martial arts

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Prashant Bajaj shares his lockdown fitness regime and his passion for martial arts.

The actor Prashant Bajaj is known for his passion for self-improvement and self-discovery, which is visible from his acting skills. He is a fitness enthusiast and has been inclined towards self-improvement for a very long time. He wishes to reach his fittest stage and thinks he is not there yet. The actor is an expert in mixed martial arts which he learned during lockdown with the assistance of guided training. He had started his journey by taking online classes and when the situation was favorable, he also took coaching in person. As per reports, he is getting better in it every day and it is exciting to see his fitness on-screen.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor talked about his fascination and passion for mixed martial arts and its importance in his life. He said, “Mixed martial arts has been my fascination for a very long time. Bruce Lee is someone that I have been idolizing forever now. He is slated to be the king of the form of mixed martial arts. It teaches not just combat but discipline, keeping calm, breathing techniques, and above all to stand up and fight when the chips are down. It's done a world of good to me.”

The actor also talked about the present COVID 19 situation in the country and the health workers working selflessly to provide treat the suffering patients. He said, "My heart goes out to all the victims of Covid and I give a huge salute to all the health workers. It's because of them that the nation is breathing today. Let's stay indoors as much as possible and take all the precautions whenever we go out. It's been a tough time but we would surpass this."

Prashant Bajaj has played numerous small roles on TV screens, but he considers his role in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, a breakthrough role of his career. The actor has also worked in another popular show Ayushman Bhava and hopes for better work opportunities.

