EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta QUIT the show due to production issues?

Pinkvilla had learnt that the Neha Mehta actually had been facing a few hurdles from the production side and was not happy with the way an actress of her calibre was being treated.
11818 reads Mumbai
In a shocking news, it was known that Neha Mehta, who played the role of Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the show post lockdown. She was associated with the show for 12 years. While the reason was unknown, it was speculated that it could be the COVID scare which forced many to opt out of their respective shows. However, Pinkvilla had learnt that the actress actually had been facing a few hurdles from the production side and was not happy with the way an actress of her calibre was being treated. 

A source informed Pinkvilla, "Neha had communicated and raised some issues with the production around February this year, however, her grievances were turned deaf ears to. Hence, post lockdown, with no solution in place, she decided to opt out of the show to uphold her integrity." However, another source added that in the contrary, many attempts were made to reach out to Neha post lockdown and even before a new contract was signed by her replacement Sunayana Fozdar, attempts were made to reach out to Neha and find a midway but she remained unavailable. 

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Balvinder Singh Suri aka the new Sodhi: Grateful for the opportunity

We reached out to Neha to check on the same, but without divulging much in detail, the actress told Pinkvilla, "I respect Mr Asit Modi and I have faith on my God, so I will say that 'kabhi kabhi khamoshi bhi bolti hai. I do believe in it. I have to lead a very beautiful life and continue to do good work for my audience and for the world. Hence, I believe that every end has a new beginning." 

Neha had previously mentioned in an interview that it was with a very heavy heart that she took the decision but in order to uphold a girl's dignity and to stand by the believe her fans bestow on her, she had to do it. 

ALSO READ: Sunayana Fozdar on replacing Neha Mehta in TMKOC: It is going to be challenging; Feels like a responsibility

Credits :Pinkvilla

