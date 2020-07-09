EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has NOT started shooting yet; here's why

While all the other tv shows have begun shooting, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is yet to begin. A source tells us producer Asit Modi is taking utmost care to ensure safety and wants everyone to be on the same page and hence, the delay.

It has been almost two weeks now that the television shows resumed shoots. In fact, all the fresh episodes will start airing from July 13 on almost all the major channels, Star Plus, Zee TV among others. While everyone thought producer Asit Modi would perhaps begin shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as soon as permissions are granted, surprisingly, TMKOC is perhaps the only show which has not resumed shoot as yet. There seem to be multiple factors for the same, but looks like the safety and regulations have been the biggest concern given that the show features a huge cast.

A source told us, "The makers are deliberating on how to go forward in the best possible way. They are worried for the safety of the cast and crew and with the restrictions in place, how to accommodate a huge cast like theirs and bank episodes. Plus, not all the cast members on the same page and have raised their respective concerns which is why the delay in resuming shoots. They are also weighing other options to shoot which is not risky and safe for all." Well, the show is undoubtedly one of the most-watched shows.

On the other hand, shoots for Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, Bhakharwadi has already begun. However, when will the fresh episodes for the SAB TV show will air is not known as yet. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Modi had told us in an interview, "The biggest challenge for me is how to ensure the safety of all my cast and crew members. Secondly, it is such a difficult time and comedy is such a difficult genre, how to give that happiness quotient in every episode. Thirdly, the rainy season has commenced and there are so many regulations, we will have to work very hard, it is not easy."

