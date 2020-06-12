EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer reveals if Disha Vakani will be back for a special episode

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kummar Modi spilled the beans on the reports of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben making a comeback for special episode. Here's what he has to say.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. With Maharashtra Government granting permission to resume shoots with proper approval, the producers have been figuring ways to ensure everyone's safety. Just recently, there were reports that Disha Vakani aka Dayaben will be a part of a special episode being planned to celebrate 12 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We reached out to the producer and the creator of the show Asit Modi to check on it.

When asked if the reports are true, he laughed it off saying, "Let the shoot resume first, there is no point commenting or discussing this right now. This is not the proper time to speak about what will happen and just speaking for the heck of it because we are all still figuring out a systematic way to first begin the shoot. First, the shoot should begin, and then we will have a little more clarity on how things will be taken forward."

When the Maharashtra Government granted permission, Modi added that he is extremely happy with the decision and is hoping to resume shoot pretty soon. “This is a welcome decision. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans have been waiting to watch the new episodes and we thank the government for allowing us to shoot now by following the guidelines. Hopefully, we’ll soon be able to resume the shootings after receiving the final permissions from authorities and deliver quality entertainment to our audiences which they’ve been so eagerly waiting for."

