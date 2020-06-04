EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta: Not decided on date to resume; happy to get back

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reveals that they will resume shooting soon but everything is on the planning stage currently. Read.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta is as elated as anyone else to resume shooting as soon as possible. Ever since Maharashtra Government granted permission to resume shoots after taking prior permissions. TMKOC producer Asit Modi had earlier on a video call spoken to his cast on how to move ahead with this with utmost safety. In an exclusive chat, Munmun, who plays the ever-gorgeous Babita on the show, revealed that she is extremely happy to be back as soon as possible, even though right now the date to resume shoot is not clear.

"The thing is we haven’t really decided when is it going to start. But our producer definitely had the idea to start it soon after undertaking all precautionary measures. That’s a great idea. Everything is still at the planning stage. Everyone has to weigh their pros and cons, plan everything accordingly, and then resume work," she said and added that while everyone has a different opinion on this matter, she personally is happy with it. "Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I DEFINITELY want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too."

She continued, "With how the situation is currently, it is evident that we have to live with the virus until vaccines are available, just like we live with many other deadly viruses and bacterias. People cannot be under lockdown forever. It’s a good thing that things are opening up in phases. I will be happy to get back to work with as many precautions as possible."



She also maintained that we all have families to support and the lockdown situation isn't going to help for a long time. "At the end of the day, we all have a family and home to support. I don't want to speak for others, but I definitely do. Everyone is fighting their own battles financially and I definitely welcome the move by the government to open things up gradually in phases and let people work, just like how different countries around the world are opening up slowly."

She expressed, "On our part, as responsible citizens, we should abide by certain rules laid out to us, and take as many precautions possible."

Has she missed sets in the last two and a half months? Munmun exclaimed, "Yes, I have missed the set. It has been a consistent part of my life for the past 12 years. In general, I have missed working."

