Tejasswi Prakash joins Shaheer Sheikh for their next music together

That Shaheer Sheikh will next be seen in a music video, we had already informed. Now, a reliable source informs us Shaheer will be seen alongside Tejasswi Prakash in the music video. The duo shot together recently and the song will surely be a treat to the fans of both Shaheer and Tejasswi. Shaheer is currently seen playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show will be going off air on October 17.

Tejasswi was last seen in Khatron ke Khiladi where she had to exit midway because of an eye injury she sustained. She in fact is said to have declined Bigg Boss 14 offer as well. Tejasswi enjoys a set of loyal fans and is busy updating fans of her everyday activity on social media. Shaheer, on the other hand, is excited to treat fans with a music video.

Speaking of Shaheer, the actor in a candid chat with us revealed that Abir was one of the mot beautiful characters he played and he will definitely miss it. He also added that he was shocked to hear that show will be going off air but is happy and proud of the entertainment they have provided. He said, "When I play a character, I live that character. In fact, I am that character. That character becomes a part of my life. As a team, we chill on the sets, talk to each other, there are so many fun moments, it consumes half of my day, 12 hours, sometimes 10 hours."

