EXCLUSIVE: Teri Meri Ek Jindri’s Manish Verma enjoys vacation in snow clad Manali; Strikes SRK’s pose in hills

Manish Verma will be seen playing a negative role in Teri Meri Ek Jindri which will be hitting the floors next month.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: December 29, 2020 05:51 pm
It is that time of the year when everyone is making plans to ring in the New Year. In fact, several celebrities have even left for a getaway to enjoy a quick vacation. Amid this, television actor Manish Verma has flown to Manali to enjoy some quality time there. To note, the handsome actor has been the talk of the ever since he has been roped in for Zee TV’s upcoming show Teri Meri Ek Jindri. Recently, Pinkvilla got hands on Manish’s vacation pics from Manali wherein he was seen imitating Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose

In the pics, Manish went shirtless on a snow clad mountain and was seen posing like SRK for the camera. Talking about the same, the actor stated, “I have always been a die-heart fan of Sharukh Khan sir and have been copying his signature pose since childhood. So, having a picture in his style in Manali is mandatory.” Talking about the work front, Manish will be seen playing the lead antagonist in Teri Meri Ek Jindri which will go on floors from January 27, 2021.

While the handsome actor had already begun shooting for the show, he had taken some time off from the shoot for a quick vacation. “The good thing that happened to me this year is my new show which is going on the floor from January 2021. But before 2020 ends, I wanted to go on a short vacation as the whole year has been really depressing. So I chose Manali as its best time to visit there because of the mountains covered in snow and the cold breeze,” he added.

