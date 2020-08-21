EXCLUSIVE: Tina Dattaa on Ganesh Chaturthi: It will be a very low key affair; want to keep the tradition going

Tinaa Dattaa reveals how Ganesh Chaturthi is going to be very different for her this year compared to the previous ones. Read.

Ganesh Chaturthi is here and it is one time in a year when the entire city is flooded with devotees on road chanting Baapaa Moraya and hailing the Elephant God. Just like many of us, our celebrities too have the tradition of inviting Baapaa home for a few days and treating him with huge grandeur. Tinaa Dattaa, who celebrates the festival every year, believes to keep the tradition going but this time it will be low key, given the pandemic situation.

Speaking about how Ganesh Chaturthi is going to be very different for her this year compared to the previous ones, Tinaa shared, "Ganpati festivities are going to very different this year! Compared to how elaborate they were through the previous years, this time it's all going to be very low key. I am someone who is a big devotee of Bappa and I love to welcome him in a grand way, but this year it's going to be a very sweet and simple affair at home. My parents are usually in town to help with decorating the home, cooking the food and all the planning and prepping, but they too aren't here right now so I am going to have to manage it all on my own. From arranging the decorations to cooking the food including prasad and other bhog which is offered during the arti is all going to be done by me."



She concluded, "There are also going to be limited number of people visiting my home this time, keeping in mind everyone's safety. So yes it will feel strange celebrating the festival in a very simple way this time, but being a huge believer of Lord Ganesha, I definitely want to keep the tradition going strong."

