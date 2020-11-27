EXCLUSIVE: Tinaa Dattaa on making digital debut with Naxalbari post her birthday: It is quite auspicious

As Tinaa Dattaa is celebrating her 34th birthday today, she got candid about making her digital debut with Naxalbari and her birthday celebrations.

Tinaa Dattaa has all the reasons to be on cloud nine on both personal and professional front. The Uttaran actress is celebrating her 34th birthday today and she has been inundated with best wishes from her fans across the world. Amid this, Tinaa is also coming with a special gift for her massive fan following as she is set to make her digital debut with Naxalbari which is releasing on OTT platform tomorrow, i.e. November 28. Interestingly, the actress is quite excited about the same and feels that while the series is releasing just after her birthday it is auspicious.

Talking about the same, the birthday girl stated, “Unlike how 2020 has been, this is going to be a significant birthday for me, as it also marks my digital debut with a project I am really excited and proud about. I personally feel that there is nothing better than kickstarting my birthday with something work related, which I am so passionate about! I also feel that a birthday filled with good work related projects is also quite auspicious!” To note, Naxalbari will be presenting Tinaa in a never seen before avatar.

Speaking of Tinaa’s birthday celebrations, the actress has shared that while she is celebrating her special day with her friends in Ahmedabad, she will be taking all the necessary precautions in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. “Taking all necessary precautions, I am celebrating my birthday this year in Ahmedabad with close friends. Unlike other years this birthday is going to be very sweet and simple also keeping in mind the plight of the current pandemic situation, but over the years I have only grown to realize that simple celebrations like these are the most meaningful ones,” Tinaa had added.

Meanwhile, Tinaa had earlier made the headlines after there were rumours about her participating in Bigg Boss 14. However, the Daayan actress had quashed the rumours with an open love letter to Bigg Boss. She wrote, “Did you know how much you are loved? Let me tell you, I never did, my gosh! Ever since the rumours of my imaginary relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing non-stop. I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged, my phone is off the hook! Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us, and so much curiosity. I am thinking yeh kichdi paki hi kaise? (How did such speculations cook up?) Vehemently denying the rumours, Tinaa added, 'My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not on earth, and nor on Indian Television. So, remember I still love you, but as an audience member and not a contestant.”

