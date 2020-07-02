EXCLUSIVE: Tujhse Hai Raabta's Sehban Azim: Met only 3 co stars; We are scheduled in pairs to ensure safety

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sehban Azim revealed how did it feel to be back on the sets of Tujhse Hai Raabta and meeting his co-stars yet again.

The shoots for television shows have finally begun in full swing. It has been almost a week since the shooting resumed and the actors have been sharing their delight about the same while also mentioning that it is coupled up with nervousness. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sehban has revealed how did it feel to be back on the sets of Tujhse Hai Raabta and meeting his co-stars yet again. He mentioned that the conversations on sets have now become more about survival than fun. Over to him.

Shoots have resumed. How has the 'new normal' been so far?

Yes, we have resumed shooting segments for Tujhse Hai Rabta and needless to say, as happy as we are about seeing everyone again after being cooped up in lockdown for over 3 months now, I am sure each person from the cast and crew is apprehensive about the governmental guidelines laid down and are trying to follow them to the T. With safety as a priority, I guess, we should be thankful finding some normalcy back into this new normal. It is definitely encouraging some creative and unique ways of shooting our pending segments and making this work. Kudos to the teams and associations who have worked to make this move possible. Though we are still fewer than the usual number of crew on sets, it is a move that will definitely benefit the support crew who have lost out on 3 months income.

Do you feel the difference on sets, before and after COVID-19, and does the thought of getting exposed to the virus scare you?

It's very different. There are of course a lot of changes. The crew has been reduced to almost 30 percent, you see everyone wearing masks and shields to protect themselves in keeping with the governmental guidelines. You can't immediately recognise who's who. Most of the conversations are about survival and how things have changed for each one of us during these 3 months. Scripts have been altered in such a way that fewer actors are required to shoot at one point in time. You see people guiding each other for things not to be done due to the pandemic. So we are taking the necessary precautions to be able to continue shooting and keep this going with everyone’s safety first. I will admit that yes it is kind of scary nonetheless. And it’s not just me, everyone is scared to be honest but then there's a sense of happiness to having resumed work.

Reuniting with Reem and the team. How did it feel shooting the first shot?

It was overwhelming and emotional to see my team again. We feel like we’ve got some life back. Though the entire team is not shooting together. Actors are scheduled in pairs to follow safety measures, so I've met only 3 co-actors till now and I don't think I'll be meeting the rest of them soon.

Credits :Pinkvilla

