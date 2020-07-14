EXCLUSIVE: An uncertain Malaika Arora skips shoot for India's Best Dancer; Remo D'Souza steps in
The shoots for non-fiction shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, India's Best Dancer resumed recently after following the government's guidelines. The show sees Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis as judges and according to the protocol, no live audience would be allowed. The shooting for India' Best Dancer resumed on Monday but one of the judges, Malaika Arora skipped the shoot.
A source informs, "Remo D'Souza stepped into Arora's shoes as Malaika was not too sure about shooting in the current scenario. Despite being assured all safety measures, she wants to oversee how it will be adhered to before she finally resumes. She is yet to decide based on how the shoot was conducted yesterday." Currently, she is in two minds.
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
if she's not pressed for money then this is a wise decision to stay at home instead why risk it when you have an option available.
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Frankly speaking, who cares?