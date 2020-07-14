  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: An uncertain Malaika Arora skips shoot for India's Best Dancer; Remo D'Souza steps in

Malaika Arora did not attend the shoot for India's Best Dancer and Remo D'Souza filled in her shoes as the team resumed shoot. Read.
The shoots for non-fiction shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, India's Best Dancer resumed recently after following the government's guidelines. The show sees Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis as judges and according to the protocol, no live audience would be allowed. The shooting for India' Best Dancer resumed on Monday but one of the judges, Malaika Arora skipped the shoot. 

A source informs, "Remo D'Souza stepped into Arora's shoes as Malaika was not too sure about shooting in the current scenario. Despite being assured all safety measures, she wants to oversee how it will be adhered to before she finally resumes. She is yet to decide based on how the shoot was conducted yesterday." Currently, she is in two minds. 

Earlier last week we had reported that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs saw a major change in the judges' panel, as yesteryear star singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu opted out of the show. Yes, the two legendary singers who judged the show with Alka Yagnik will not be seen on the judges' chair now, post lockdown. Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali have stepped in to take their positions and join Alka Yagnik in the panel now, adapting the new normal. Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have bid adieu to the show due to prior commitments. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Are you looking forward to catching up on the new episodes of your favourite shows?

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

if she's not pressed for money then this is a wise decision to stay at home instead why risk it when you have an option available.

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Frankly speaking, who cares?

