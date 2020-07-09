EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia rings in her birthday with family; Says ‘Took this time to be with my loved ones’

As Urvashi Dholakia turns a year older today, she celebrates her big day in the most special way with her family.

Urvashi Dholakia is a name who doesn’t need an introduction, especially in the telly world. The diva has carved herself a niche with stupendous acting skills and of course gorgeous looks. Urvashi has been a household name ever since she played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Who can forget her panache as the most stylish vamp of Indian television? And while she continues to rule a million of hearts, Urvashi turned a year older today. Given the COVID 19 outbreak, it was a quarantine birthday for the actress, but she did have a great time as she celebrated it with her family and loved ones.

In our exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Urvashi got candid about her birthday celebrations and stated that while she spent her birthday at home, she took it as a time to enjoy quality time with her family. “My birthday was brought in with my family. My sons had organized a fabulous cake and loads of balloons and decorations making it even more special. There were a couple of other surprises as well which I was totally unaware of. Speaking about plans for today, well I have been at home all day and taken this time to be with my family and loved ones. This is how I have always wanted to celebrate my birthday, with those close to me. A simple girl with a simple birthday,” the actress stated.

Interestingly, Neha Kakkar, who shares a great bond with Urvashi was also a part of her birthday celebrations. The renowned actress also penned a sweet message for the birthday lady and wrote, “Happy Birthday @urvashidholakia9 Didi!! One of the most Strongest Women I know, Inspiration to all those Single Mothers, in-fact all those women who think they can’t do much after losing a life partner and having kids with them. Look at her! How beautiful she is and her kids, of course, She’s an inspiration for me too. Love You Didi!!!!!!”

