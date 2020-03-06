EXCLUSIVE: Uttaran fame Tinaa Dattaa OPTS out of Vikram Bhatt's Twisted 3?

Tinaa Dattaa is reportedly not a part of Twisted 3 anymore. Read for details

Tinaa Dattaa rose to fame as Iccha in Uttaran. The actress was much loved for her character and is undoubtedly one of the most talented ones we have. Recently, we had informed that she was roped in for Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted 3 which saw Nia Sharma in the previous two instalments. However, looks like things didn’t work out for the two. We now hear that Tinaa has opted out of the show as the modalities didn’t work out between the two.

A source close to the development revealed that Tinaa was almost going to sign on the dotted lines but things didn’t work out last minute and she is no longer a part of the project. Well, we wonder if Bhatt would rope in Nia yet again but Nia currently is pretty busy with Naagin 4 where she plays the role of Brinda. Nia has become a household name with her number of stints on Television and web. She is one of the most sought after actress on Television. Currently her chemistry with Vijendra is being extremely applauded on Naagin 4.

Speaking of Nia, when not on TV, Nia was perhaps the first to experiment with web content and her stint on Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted was well received. She was even continued in the second instalment of the show. Meanwhile, Before Nia, Naagin saw Surbhi Jyoti and play the shaping shifting serpents on screen.

